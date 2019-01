By IANS

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper has shot himself dead after firing at two colleagues in a camp in the outskirts of Srinagar, police said.

The trooper, identified as Mukesh Babu, opened fire at his colleagues in Pantha Chowk camp following a heated argument on Saturday evening.

"After injuring his colleagues, the CRPF jawan locked himself in a bathroom where he shot himself dead with his service rifle," police said. The injured are hospitalised.