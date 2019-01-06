Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis sets BJP target of winning 40 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Fadnavis made the statement at a meeting of BJP workers at Latur in central Maharashtra where party chief Amit Shah was also present.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indicating that hopes of forging a fresh alliance with the Shiv Sena are dim, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday the BJP should aim to win 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Fadnavis made the statement at a meeting of BJP workers at Latur in central Maharashtra where party chief Amit Shah was also present.

"The party president will decide what to do with the Shiv Sena and the proposed alliance. But the BJP should aim to win 40 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Fadnavis said.

Shah was in Latur to hold discussions with party workers from Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Nanded.

"Party workers should be ready for contesting elections without any ally. If the workers resolve, all these four Lok Sabha seats can be won," Fadnavis said.

Shah had reportedly told party MPs from Maharashtra at a meeting in Delhi last Thursday that they should be ready to contest the coming elections without an alliance, though efforts to forge a pre-poll tie-up with the Sena were on.

The BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

The Sena has been critical of BJP, and leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party have often spoken of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena Maharashtra BJP Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp