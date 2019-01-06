Exam pressure: PG medical student kills self in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Depressed and facing examination pressure, a 27-year-old woman doctor, preparing for MD course entrance, allegedly killed herself Saturday by jumping from her 12th floor apartment in Thane, Maharashtra.

A police officer said they found an unverified suicide note, believed to be written by the deceased Shramistha Som, in which she mentioned "study pressure" as the reason behind taking the extreme step.

Som's mother is a well-known skin specialist.

"In the suicide note, believed to have been written by the deceased, she mentioned that she was unable to cope with the pressure to prepare for the entrance examination for MD (Doctor of Medicine)," said Kapurbawdi police station's inspector Arvind Karpe.

Divisional Commissioner of Police D S Swami said in a release later in the evening that as per Shramistha's mother, she was to appear for an examination Sunday, and was disturbed and depressed for the last five days.

Between 6.45 am and 7 am, Shramistha, after taking a bath, allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and slit her wrists and neck, and then jumped down from the balcony of her room, police said.

MBBS graduates have to take a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to get admission to post-graduate courses.