Eyeing world record, 5,000-kg 'khichdi' being cooked at Ramlila Maidan

The "khichdi" was being prepared with 400 kg rice, 100 kg lentils, 350 kg vegetables, 100 kg desi ghee, 100 litres of oil, 2,500 litres of water and 250 kg spices, one of the cooks said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Preparations began at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for cooking 5,000 kg of "samrasta khichdi" for the "Bhim Mahasangam", a gathering of people from the backward classes organised by the Delhi BJP.

The 5,000-kg "samrasta khichdi" is being cooked in one utensil, with rice and lentils collected from around three lakh Dalit households in the national capital with an aim to set a world record.

"A world record of cooking 3,000 kg of khichdi in one utensil is in the name of Nagpur chef Vishnu Manohar.

The same person will set a new record by cooking 5,000 kg of samrasta khichdi in one utensil at the event," the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit chief, Manoj Tiwari, had said earlier.

