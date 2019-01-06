Five held in Gujarat for printing fake currency
AHMEDABAD: Five persons were held in Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat for allegedly printing and using fake currency notes, police said Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vijay Vaghela, Vijay Rami, Akshay Rawal, Ashok Parmar and Pravin Patel under IPC section 489 (counterfeiting currency notes) Friday evening.
A colour printer machine, papers and seventeen fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were allegedly seized from their possession, a police official said.
The accused were printing fake currency for the last two months and using them to make purchases, a police official said.
They had also used fake notes across the state border in Rajasthan, he said.