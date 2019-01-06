Heavy snowfall throws life out of gear in J-K; seven killed, roads still shut

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as it remained disconnected from the rest of the country for the second consecutive day while air traffic was affected on Saturday. At least seven people including five members of a family died due to weather vagaries in the Valley on Saturday.

Those that died from the family include two kids, two women and a male. They apparently died of asphyxiation due to the use of a gas heater during the night, a police official said. The family belonged to north Kashmir and had moved into the premises last week.

The snowfall in Srinagar and parts of south Kashmir stopped in the morning but continued intermittently in plains and upper reaches of north Kashmir. The supply of electricity in the Valley was also affected as many electricity poles were damaged by the snowfall.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the Srinagar-Leh highway and many inter-district roads in the Valley were closed for vehicular traffic. A traffic police official said once the snow stops, the Border Roads Organisation, which looks after the maintenance of Srinagar-Jammu highway, would press men and machinery into service.

7 killed in bus crash in Himachal

Seven persons, including six school children were killed on Saturday when a school bus skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. While the driver of the bus, belonging to the Dadahu Aadarsh Vidya Niketan School in Sirmaur district, was also killed, fourteen other children were injured. Police officers said initial investigations show the accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence. CM Jai Ram Thakur has directed the administration to provide best possible assistance.