Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu says India will emerge third largest economy by 2025

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that India was poised to emerge as the third largest economy in the world by 2025, due to the Prime Minister’s liberal economic policies.

Participating as chief guest at the golden jubilee celebrations of Rangaraya Medical College Old Students Association here, the Vice-President said his opinion was vindicated by reports of the World Bank, World Economic Forum, Asia Development Bank and IMF.

He said the ease of doing business, public-private partnership mode and other measures had contributed for the economic growth. Stating that one need not go abroad for higher studies as everything is available in the country, Naidu advised that those who opted for studies abroad, should come back after learning and earning, to serve the people of motherland and also their families.

He advised the doctors to come forward to serve the people of rural and remote areas with service motto.

“According to WHO standards, there should be one doctor for every 1,000 people, however, the situation is not so. Hence, every effort should be made to start a medical college and a super specialties hospital in every district, duly adopting the public-private partnership mode.

“Though we are able to check communicable diseases, other diseases such as diabetes and hypertension are posing a challenge, which could be ably tackled by creating awareness among people on the need for change in lifestyle, dispensing with the sedentary habits,” he added.