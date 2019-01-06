Home Nation

Kamal Nath government extends farm loan waiver cut-off date

The first full-fledged meeting of the newly-constituted Cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Saturday where the proposal was approved.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  With an eye on the Lok Sabha polls, the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh decided on Saturday to extend the cut-off date of farm loan waivers from March 31, 2018 to December 12, 2018. 
The move brings over 20 lakh more farmers within the ambit of the loan waiver scheme that was previously decided by the new government.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath takes U-turn, disarms BJP with grander Vande Mataram chant

Cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Saturday where the proposal was approved. Loans taken from nationalised, cooperative and regional rural banks will be eligible to be waived off.

On December 17, just a couple of hours after being sworn-in as CM, Nath had signed the file pertaining to the short-term farm loan waiver. It pertained to waiving off all short-term farm loans (of both defaulter and current farmers) worth up to Rs 2 lakh as on March 31, 2018. The decision envisaged benefitting around 34 lakh farmers at a cost of around Rs 38,000 crore.

However, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made it a political issue, questioning the date. He accused the Congress government of hoodwinking farmers over the issue by adopting a  filtration approach while deciding who would be benefitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farm Loan Waiver Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp