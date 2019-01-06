Home Nation

Man rapes 16-year-old stepdaughter in Uttar Pradesh

According to the complaint, her daughter was raped by the accused, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if the girl narrated her ordeal to anyone.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather and his cousin, who also recorded a video of their act at Kandhla town in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the incident took place on Saturday and the police had registered a case against Waseem, the victim's stepfather, and his cousin Tanvir -- both absconding -- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her daughter was raped by the accused, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if the girl narrated her ordeal to anyone.

The complainant had got married to Waseem, after her first husband passed away, in October last year.

A hunt had been launched for the accused, Tiwari said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, who worked as the helper of a truck, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of the vehicle and beaten up when he tried to put up a resistance.

According to Circle Officer Ashok Kumar, the incident took place in Shamli district on Saturday and the police had arrested the truck driver.

