NCC takes cadets from disturbed areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with its plan of achieving a strength of 15 lakh cadets, the National Cadets Corps (NCC) has inducted a large number of cadets from disturbed and coastal areas. The NCC has inducted 55,400 cadets from areas affected by Left Wing Extremism and those that are disturbed, as well as from coastal areas.

In all, 28,160 cadets from areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, about 11, 000 from the north-east and more than 15,000 from coastal regions have joined the NCC. Talking to reporters here, Lt. Gen. PP Malhotra, DG NCC, said that the training staff was motivated and even though they faced challenges, they went to impart training as a positive response had been received from the youth and their families.

“In Bastar area, we did a camp, and people from neighbouring areas also took part. We also did ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ camp in Srinagar, and people came not only from Jammu but other places too,” he said.