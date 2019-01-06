No worry if you missed IIT, IIIT degrees earn you more!

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you think ensuring a seat in country’s premier engineering institutions—Indian Institutes of Technology—is a guarantee of grabbing a job offer by multinational giants with `1 crore plus annual packages, think again. Data submitted by engineering institutes to the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) show, that the median salary of placed students at some of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) is higher than that of students from the highest ranked IITs.

The NIRF ranking was started by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry in 2015 to assess institutes of higher education in the country based on objective parameters. While more than half of the graduates in top IITs at Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Roorkee managed just about `10 lakh annual salaries in 2017, more than 50 per cent students who completed their four-year B Tech courses from IIIT, Hyderabad—ranked the 38th best engineering college in India in 2017 by the NIRF—got annual packages of more than `16 lakh per annum.

Interestingly, median salary of placed IIT graduates was the highest at IIT, Guwahati at `13 lakh per annum as compared to IITs at Madras, Bombay and Delhi, which are placed much higher than the institute in the NIRF ranking for engineering institutes in India.

But at IIIT, also known as International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru, this figure was more than `14.7 lakh and at IIIT, Allahabad, the figure was `13 lakh per year. Newer IITs like the ones at Hyderabad and Mandi are not far behind with average and median salaries of students passing out from the institutes reaching Rs 9 lakh per annum on placement.

“Students who get into IITs do get well-paying job offers, but it’s true that remuneration is the highest for graduates who pass out of streams like computer science, electrical, mechanical and electronics, and the same does not hold true for various other engineering branches,” said Dheeraj Sanghi, professor of computer science at IIT Kanpur. “As IIITs primarily offer courses in computer sciences, the salaries received by the students is relatively higher.”

NIRF punctures the myth that median salaries via placements for grads from hallowed portals are better