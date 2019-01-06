After HS Phoolka, suspended MLA Sukhpal Khaira resigns from AAP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: More trouble is brewing for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, as former leader of opposition and rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira today resigned from primary membership of AAP. The suspended MLA Khaira termed Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal as having "dictatorial attitude". Recently another MLA and senior supreme court lawyer HS Phoolka resigned from the party. Khaira will announce his new party on January 8.

In the letter written to Kejriwal, Khaira stated, "I am constrained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP, as the party has totally deviated from the ideology and principles on which it was formed post Anna Hazare movement.

"Needless to mention, the current political culture of traditional parties of the country stands badly decayed, due to which immense hope was generated by the formation of AAP. Like many other people

across the globe even I was highly impressed by the emergence of AAP on the political spectrum of India, to cleanse the rampantly corrupt system. Punjabi’s worldwide motivated me to join your party so that we could improve the plight of our country and Punjab,’’ he said.

He added that unfortunately after joining the party he realised that the hierarchy of AAP was no different from the traditional centralised political parties. The turn of events in the 2017 Punjab elections further confirmed his belief, that there was no inner party democracy.

He further wrote, "If you remember I had strongly objected to the distribution of tickets for the Punjab assembly, as we had received reports of money exchange, favouritism and nepotism. You only listened to the two “Subedars” you had appointed to run Punjab and never bothered about the sentiments of AAP

volunteers on the ground. Your meek apology to the drug tainted former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia further revealed your double standards in politics. Your duplicity on the vital issue of Punjab river waters also puts you on the same pedestal of cunning leaders of India. Your hobnobbing and flirting with the Congress is yet another example of sheer political opportunism, that has left the people of India bewildered.’’

"I am saddened to state that your dictatorial attitude has shattered the dreams of Indians and the Punjabis for a clean alternative to the decayed and rotten system,’’ the letter stated.

Both Khaira and anther MLA Kanwar Sandhu were suspended for indiscipline on November 3. The Khaira camp has support of seven MLAs of the party.