Home Nation

After HS Phoolka, suspended MLA Sukhpal Khaira resigns from AAP

Both Khaira and anther MLA Kanwar Sandhu were suspended for indiscipline on November 3.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: More trouble is brewing for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, as former leader of opposition and rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira today resigned from primary membership of AAP. The suspended MLA Khaira termed Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal as having "dictatorial attitude". Recently another MLA and senior supreme court lawyer HS Phoolka resigned from the party. Khaira will announce his new party on January 8.

In the letter written to Kejriwal, Khaira stated, "I am constrained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP, as the party has totally deviated from the ideology and principles on which it was formed post Anna Hazare movement.

"Needless to mention, the current political culture of traditional parties of the country stands badly decayed, due to which immense hope was generated by the formation of AAP. Like many other people
across the globe even I was highly impressed by the emergence of AAP on the political spectrum of India, to cleanse the rampantly corrupt system. Punjabi’s worldwide motivated me to join your party so that we could improve the plight of our country and Punjab,’’ he said.

He added that unfortunately after joining the party he realised that the hierarchy of AAP was no different from the traditional centralised political parties. The turn of events in the 2017 Punjab elections further confirmed his belief, that there was no inner party democracy.

He further wrote, "If you remember I had strongly objected to the distribution of tickets for the Punjab assembly, as we had received reports of money exchange, favouritism and nepotism. You only listened to the two “Subedars” you had appointed to run Punjab and never bothered about the sentiments of AAP
volunteers on the ground. Your meek apology to the drug tainted former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia further revealed your double standards in politics. Your duplicity on the vital issue of Punjab river waters also puts you on the same pedestal of cunning leaders of India. Your hobnobbing and flirting with the Congress is yet another example of sheer political opportunism, that has left the people of India bewildered.’’

"I am saddened to state that your dictatorial attitude has shattered the dreams of Indians and the Punjabis for a clean alternative to the decayed and rotten system,’’ the letter stated.

Both Khaira and anther MLA Kanwar Sandhu were suspended for indiscipline on November 3. The Khaira camp has support of seven MLAs of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sukhpal Singh Khaira Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp