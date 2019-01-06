Home Nation

PDP asks Farooq Abdullah to clear National Conference's stand on Ram Mandir, Article 35-A

Akhtar said at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the country will have to wait for the judicial process to end for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File |AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Peoples Democratic Party Sunday asked National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah to make his party's position clear on issues like Ram Mandir and Article 35-A.

Senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar alleged that NC's contradictory positions in the two cases, which are being heard by the Supreme Court, "convey something more than what meets the eye".

"Farooq Abdullah and his party should make their position clear over Ram Mandir and Article 35-A," he added.

Akhtar said at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the country will have to wait for the judicial process to end for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Abdullah has "stuck his neck out and pleaded for circumventing the judicial process so that he is able to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple".

"Dr Abdullah is entitled to his faith and to his position as a Ram bhakt but this involves not just the sentiments of one community but the entire country's law-abiding people who want this issue to be settled through the judicial process," he said.

Abdullah had on Friday told the media in Delhi that the Ayodhya issue should be resolved through dialogue and the Ram temple should be built without delay.

"It was ironic to find that while the NC president demands the construction of Ram temple despite the case being sub-judice. He openly refused to comment over his stand on Article 35-A, stating that the case is being heard by the country's top court and he cannot take a stand on it," Akhtar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah National Conference Peoples Democratic Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp