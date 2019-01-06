Home Nation

Rajasthan government panel recommends loan waiver for farmers who committed suicide

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee chaired by Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday.

Published: 06th January 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: An inter-department panel formed to look into the modalities of farm loan waiver in Rajasthan has decided to recommend Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to waive all loans of farmers who have committed suicide between 2014 and 2018.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee chaired by Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday.

"Nearly 70 farmers committed suicide in the state from 2014 to 2018. We will recommend to the chief minister that their all loans, be it for farming or for other purposes, should be waived," Dhariwal said.

He added, "This will be one of our recommendations to the chief minister. Details like financial burden will be discussed in the next meeting. " Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, a member of the committee, said it will recommend waiver of loans be it from any bank and any amount. After forming a government, Gehlot had announced to waive entire short-term agriculture loans from cooperative banks and agriculture loans of up to Rs 2 lakh from nationalised and other banks for defaulting farmers on December 19.

The committee was later setup to decide the modalities of the farm loan waiver. Next meeting of the committee will be held on January 11. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held on January 10, but the chief minister has deputed the committee's chairman to attend the GST council meeting in New Delhi on that day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi government Ashok Gehlot farm loan waiver Farmer suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp