Home Nation

Rajnath Singh to head BJP's manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the other members of the committee.

Published: 06th January 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday announced setting up of 17 groups to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the party’s manifesto committee while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in-charge of the eight-member publicity wing that also have Piyush Goyal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Mahesh Sharma and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Jaitley will also be a member of the 20-member committee tasked with preparing the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto). The other names in the team include Nirmala Sitharaman, Thavarchand Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, K J Alphons, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Sushil Modi, Bhupender Yadav, Ram Madhav, Narayan Rane and Arjun Munda.
Nitin Gadkari will head a 17-member committee to reach out to social and volunteer organisations while Sushma Swaraj will head the group that will produce literature for the polls.

Prasad will head the party’s media group with all the party’s national spokespersons being its part. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will lead the wing that will organise meetings of intellectuals. Shyam Jaju and Amit Malviya are in the 13-member social media committee. 

Shah also announced committees to deal with transportation, distribution of literature, PM’s radio show Mann ki Baat and bike rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Shivraj Singh Chouhan Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp