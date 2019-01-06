Rajnath Singh to head BJP's manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday announced setting up of 17 groups to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head the party’s manifesto committee while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in-charge of the eight-member publicity wing that also have Piyush Goyal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Mahesh Sharma and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Jaitley will also be a member of the 20-member committee tasked with preparing the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto). The other names in the team include Nirmala Sitharaman, Thavarchand Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, K J Alphons, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Sushil Modi, Bhupender Yadav, Ram Madhav, Narayan Rane and Arjun Munda.

Nitin Gadkari will head a 17-member committee to reach out to social and volunteer organisations while Sushma Swaraj will head the group that will produce literature for the polls.

Prasad will head the party’s media group with all the party’s national spokespersons being its part. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will lead the wing that will organise meetings of intellectuals. Shyam Jaju and Amit Malviya are in the 13-member social media committee.

Shah also announced committees to deal with transportation, distribution of literature, PM’s radio show Mann ki Baat and bike rally.