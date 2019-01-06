Seven Naxals, including threewomen, surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

By PTI

NAGPUR: Seven Naxals carrying a total cash reward of Rs 31.50 lakh on their heads Saturday surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said.

Police said Vikas alias Sadhu Podhadi (27) a member of the Kodelayer Chhattisgarh "jan militia dalam", was involved in three encounters with security forces and carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh.

Woman Naxal Vaishali Baburao Veladi (18) was a member of the Bhamragadh dalam and carried a cash reward of Rs 4.50 lakh on her head, an official said.

Suraj alias Aakash Tanu Hurra (25) was part of the Kasansur dalam till 2017 and was charged with involvement in seven encounters, five murders among other cases and had a reward of Rs 4.50 lakh, he added.

"Similarly, Mohan alias Dusa Kesa Kovsi (19) was involved in two encounters and nine murders and was carrying a prize reward of Rs 4.50 lakh.

Naveen alias Ashok Peka (25) was a member of Gatta dalam and had the same amount on his head," he said.

Janni alias Kavita Hevda Dhurva (26), a "section deputy commander" in "company number 4, platoon A" till December 2018, had taken part in seven encounters and three murders and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Durgi Geba Pungati (29), part of the Tipagadh dalam, carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, he said.