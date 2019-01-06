Seven Naxals, including threewomen, surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Home Nation

Woman Naxal Vaishali Baburao Veladi (18) was a member of the Bhamragadh dalam and carried a cash reward of Rs 4.50 lakh on her head, an official said.

By PTI

NAGPUR: Seven Naxals carrying a total cash reward of Rs 31.50 lakh on their heads Saturday surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said.

Police said Vikas alias Sadhu Podhadi (27) a member of the Kodelayer Chhattisgarh "jan militia dalam", was involved in three encounters with security forces and carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh.

Suraj alias Aakash Tanu Hurra (25) was part of the Kasansur dalam till 2017 and was charged with involvement in seven encounters, five murders among other cases and had a reward of Rs 4.50 lakh, he added.

"Similarly, Mohan alias Dusa Kesa Kovsi (19) was involved in two encounters and nine murders and was carrying a prize reward of Rs 4.50 lakh.

Naveen alias Ashok Peka (25) was a member of Gatta dalam and had the same amount on his head," he said.

Janni alias Kavita Hevda Dhurva (26), a "section deputy commander" in "company number 4, platoon A" till December 2018, had taken part in seven encounters and three murders and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Durgi Geba Pungati (29), part of the Tipagadh dalam, carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

