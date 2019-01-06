Home Nation

Shirdi devotees spot woman's decomposed body near Mumbai-Agra highway

An Aadhaar card found stuck in her clothes revealed her identity as Vandana Khermode, hailing from Solapur district in Maharashtra.

Published: 06th January 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

THANE: A highly decomposed body of a 42-year-old woman was found dumped on a roadside near the Mumbai-Agra highway here in Maharashtra, police said Sunday.

A group of devotees proceeding on foot to Shirdi temple town spotted the body, bearing injury marks on head, at a forest in Asangaon area of Sahapur taluka on Friday, an official at Sahapur police station said.

An Aadhaar card found stuck in her clothes revealed her identity as Vandana Khermode, hailing from Solapur district in Maharashtra, he said.

The police subsequently sent the body for postmortem to J J Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai.

Based on the autopsy report, a case was registered by the police on Saturday under IPC section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons, he said.

The body was later handed over to the woman's relatives, he said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain why and where she was killed.

TAGS
Thane murder case Mumbai-Agra highway

