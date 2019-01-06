WATCH | Indian Army receives emotional thank yous after rescuing 2,500 tourists from Sikkim's Nathu La pass

By Online Desk

This brave act of the Indian Army has left many wiping tears of gratitude.

Indian soldiers on Saturday, in a massive rescue operation, saved more than 2,500 tourists stranded near East Sikkim's 17th Mile area, close to the India-China border, due to heavy snowfall.

The tourists were returning from Nathu La pass and Tsomgo (Changu) Lake on Friday evening when it started snowing leading to blocked roads, leaving over 300 to 400 civilian vehicles stranded at various points on the Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, East Sikkim District Magistrate Kapil Meena told PTI.

Aryan Ahmad, one of those who were rescued from the upper ridges of Darjeeling and Sikkim, wrote a heartfelt thank you letter: “Words are not enough to thank them for what they have done for everyone, I just wanted the people here and across the country to know. I am really very grateful to them.”

He said the Army immediately swung into action and rescued the tourists. They were then brought to a camp in 17th Mile area and served food and medicines. "...They shared their bed, sleeping bag and all stayed outside in -9° just to keep us safe and alive," Ahmad wrote.

Among the tourists, including elderly people and children, more than 90 people took ill and were taken to safety in ambulances.

The jawans gave warm clothes to the rescued and also provided shelter in army quarters. They also helped in clearing up the road blockade.

A tourist was in tears while saying thank you to the soldiers. Watch:

