Two teenage sisters found hanging with a tree in UP's Sambhal

Father of the two girls, Ramveer Singh Yadav said that after waking up on Sunday morning, it was he who spotted his two daughters hanging from the tree outside his house as early as 5 am.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 03:44 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

 

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, two sisters, who had gone missing on Saturday evening, were found hanging from a tree outside Dhumanan Deeppur village under Gunnaur police station area of Sambhal district on Sunday morning.

The family of the deceased girls brought down the bodies and took them home even before the police arrived. Later, the police convinced the villagers to hand over the bodies to them for post-mortem examination in order to ascertain since real cause of death which was unclear.

However, as per police sources, the relatives of two teenage sisters – Kavita Yadav (19) and Seema Yadav (18) –claimed that both might have taken the extreme step after being reprimanded over some household chores. Meanwhile, some neighbours said that the two were miffed as the family had fixed their marriage without taking them into confidence.

Father of the two girls, Ramveer Singh Yadav said that after waking up on Sunday morning, it was he who spotted his two daughters hanging from the tree outside his house as early as 5 am. He called out the other family members and neighbours who informed the police.

Ramveer is a marginalised farmer with just two bighas of land. The police sources said that the two girls were not studying and they used to help the family in domestic work and farming. While CO, Gunnaur, Gamleshwar Viltoria claimed that that the girls’ marriage, fixed in the same village, could be the reason for suicide. He said that all the aspects were being probed in the case, SHO Gunnar police station, claimed that the girls allegedly ended life as they were miffed after being were allegedly scolded for failing to give fodder to cattle.

“The bodies have been sent for the autopsy. The cause of death will be clear once the post-mortem report comes and we will take further course of action after that. Meanwhile, our investigation is going on, ” said the SHO.

However, the incident has brought back the chilling memories of a similar incident that had hit the headlines in May 2014 when two girls were found hanging in Badaun district. The incident had  snowballed into a huge controversy and the then Akhilesh government had to recommend a CBI probe into it.

