Uttar Pradesh: School expels girl for protesting against molestation

KUSHINAGAR: A class 11 student of Mahatma Gandhi Inter College has been expelled for protesting against alleged molestation here in Kushinagar.

When the victim reported to the school administration about the incident, they dismissed her complaint saying the incident occurred outside the campus and does not fall under their jurisdiction. Later, the school administration decided to expel her as the girl protested against their respond in the matter.

According to an FIR made by the victim, the school principal stated at the prayer hall that "such girls" are not needed here as they spoil the school's image.

Responding to the incident Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Law is already there and we ensure that police will do its work and justice will be served to the victim."

Talking to ANI about the incident, a woman activist from Hyderabad Varalakshmi said: "This is a shameful act as school authorities haven't taken any action against the accused. When the victim reported about the incident to school principal he said that we don't need such kind of girls here. The police have filed an FIR in the case but the accused hasn't been arrested."

Another woman activist from Bengaluru Brinda Adige told ANI, "I'm very glad that police have finally registered a case in the matter but they should register a case on the principal for such a regressive, chauvinist and sexist behaviour because if these are the kind of people who are heading our educational institutions, we're not going to teach our children anything and India isn't going to shine."

"The victim has talked about the molestation outside the school. The institution is equally responsible like every other agency over there. How dared they made statements that we cannot have such kind of girls in our school? What kind of boys you have? You don't have security for women. State government should either shut down the school or change the whole management," she added.