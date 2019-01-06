Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: STF recovers over 1,300 phones worth Rs 1.31 crore robbed last year, four held

The STF had earlier arrested nine members of the gang involved in the case and recovered some phones in September and October.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By PTI

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested four persons and recovered over 1,300 smartphones, worth Rs 1.31 crore, which were robbed by their gang, officials said.

The accused were held around 3.30 am under a newly-constructed metro station in Sector Alpha 2, under Kasna police station limits, by the Noida unit of the STF, the officials said.

In July last year, a truck carrying 6,000 units of Vivo smartphones was looted by the gang, which would often target vehicles on highways and roads, a senior STF official said.

The STF had earlier arrested nine members of the gang involved in the case and recovered some phones in September and October.

"Those arrested are being interrogated and the information received from them developed to further finding out the others linked in the robberies," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Noida, R K Mishra said.

"On a specific input about the movement of the four members of the gang in the commercial belt of Sector Alpha 2, a team reached the spot," Mishra said.

"A total of 1,305smartphoness have been recovered which are estimated worth Rs 1.31 crore in the market. Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek Giri, Ajit Kumar Singh, Yashveer Singh and Subhash Singh, all residents of Aligarh," he said.

"The agency has also recovered a country-made pistol with bullets from their possession and impounded two SUVs which were being used by the accused men," he said.

The officer said the gang was active in the National Capital Region (NCR) and despite some of its members' arrest in the case, those at large were at times try to sell the stolen phones in the open market.

"They had kept the phones at a house in Aligarh which was taken on rent by Abhishek Giri. Giri would then reach out to his contact persons in the NCR including Gurgaon," he said.

A case has been registered at the Kasna police station against the four accused, who have been booked for robbery as well as under the Arms Act, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Task Force Mobile Phones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp