10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes: Here is whom it will benefit 

By Online Desk

The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category.

The people who belong to this category can now avail reservations for jobs and admission in higher educational institutions.

ALSO READ: Cabinet approves 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among general category

The government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

Who are eligible for the reservations?