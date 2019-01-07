10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes: Here is whom it will benefit
The people who belong to this category can now avail reservations for jobs and admission in higher educational institutions.
Published: 07th January 2019 04:07 PM | Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:07 PM | A+A A-
The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category.
The people who belong to this category can now avail reservations for jobs and admission in higher educational institutions.
ALSO READ: Cabinet approves 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among general category
The government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday.
Who are eligible for the reservations?
- The people who earn less than Rs 8 lakh per annum
- People who have arable land below five acres
- People from families who have a house below 1000 sq ft
- Those who have plot below 100 yards in a notified municipality
- Those who have residential plot below 200 yards in a non-notified municipality area