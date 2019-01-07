Home Nation

BJP in alliance with CBI to target Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav may face a probe by the CBI, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday.

Published: 07th January 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party members in Lok Sabha on Monday protested against the CBI's alleged action against their president Akhilesh Yadav and took a swipe at the BJP, saying it is "allying" with the probe agency due to alliance talks between their party and Mayawati-led BSP.

After SP member Dharmendra Yadav raised the issue, the party MPs stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP and the CBI.

Yadav alleged that the CBI has become a parrot of the ruling BJP, which was "allying" with the probe agency against Akhilesh Yadav, also a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

READ | BJP misusing CBI to stop me from clinching alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

He noted that Akhilesh Yadav had met BSP chief Mayawati on January 4 and the CBI raids in the case of illegal mining in the state were conducted on January 5.

"The BJP should know that people of Uttar Pradesh and not the CBI will cast votes in elections," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav may face a probe by the CBI, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday.

The agency had also raided 14 locations in connection with the FIR against 11 persons to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during 2012-2016.

The SP chief had yesterday linked the development to alliance talks between his Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Samajwadi Party BJP Mayawati CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp