BJP-Sena recriminations a Laurel and Hardy drama, says NCP

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Monday mocked the latest duel between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over forging alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a "Laurel and Hardy" drama--a popular comedy duo act of the early American cinema known for its slapstick comedy.

The ridicule came a day after BJP president Amit Shah said that if an alliance happened, the party will ensure victory for its allies, but if it did not, the party will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"The way Shiv Sena is giving a statement, that it is not bothered about the alliance and the way Amit Shah said yesterday that it will rout Sena, I think Laurel and Hardy drama is on in Maharashtra," NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters here.

Laurel and Hardy was a comedy duo act during the early Classical Hollywood era of American cinema and became known through 1920s to 1940s.

Speaking before Shah in Latur city Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had set the BJP workers a target to win 40 of total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the statements, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had said it was ready to take on opposition.

Meanwhile, Malik dismissed reports that the NCP was mulling over to give a ticket to renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

"The party has not given any such proposal to allot him (Nikam) a ticket. There is no decision made internally to give him candidature. The party won't give candidature (to Nikam)," he said.

Malik further said NCP and Congress are currently holding discussions with like-minded parties to share seats, and the contours of the alliance would be finalised by January 15.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel had last week said his party and Congress have reached a consensus on 40 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2014 polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 42 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, with BJP winning 23 seats and Sena 18.

The Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, which was an NDA ally, had won a seat.

Shetti left the NDA in 2017 citing dissatisfaction with the Modi government over handling of agrarian issues.