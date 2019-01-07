Home Nation

BJP tie-up over, Sajjad Lone’s party to go it alone in Jammu and Kashmir state polls

Separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Gani Lone has said that his party, People’s Conference, would contest all 87 seats of J&K Assembly seats in forthcoming state elections.

Published: 07th January 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tangmarg MLA and senior PDP leader Abbas Wani (right) joined Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference on Sunday | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Gani Lone has said that his party, People’s Conference, would contest all 87 seats of J&K Assembly seats in forthcoming state elections.
Lone, whose party was in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “Our alliance with  the BJP has ended. Our party (PC) will contest all 87 Assembly seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections,” Sajjad told reporters while addressing a press conference.

The press meet was held shortly after former PDP MLA Abbas Wani joined People’s Conference.Lone said his party would filed candidates in all the Assembly seats, including Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
“We won’t have any pre-poll alliance with anyone,” Sajjad said. On his party’s alliance with BJP, he said, “We have nothing to do with the BJP anymore. There was an alliance, but it is over.” 

“We will give tough a fight to all our opponents, including the BJP,” said Sajjad, who was a minister for three years in the PDP-BJP coalition government.
Sajjad joined hands with the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 Assembly polls.

Sajjad Lone Jammu and Kashmir state elections

