Section of BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh don’t want to contest 2019 polls under Modi: Apna Dal (S)

LUCKNOW: On a day when a prominent ally Assom Gana Prishad (AGP) parted ways with the BJP by quitting NDA, another saffron ally – Apna Dal (S) -- in Uttar Pradesh is echoing the same sentiment here on Monday.

During a key meeting in state capital, AD (S) chief Ashish Patel sprung a surprise by claiming that a section of BJP leaders in the state did not want to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections under PM Narendra Modi. However, without naming anyone in particular, Patel said they were the same leaders who were disrespecting and torturing the smaller allies like Apna Dal.

“But we will continue to follow the ‘alliance dharma’ if the BJP can stop disrespect being extended to

us,” said the AD(S) chief. “Otherwise, the party convenor (Anupriya Patel) will be free to take any decision,” he added.

Addressing her party workers, Union Minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel alleged that the Yogi-led BJP government in the state was driving a wedge among backwards in the name of reservation in the state.

Demanding that the reservation should be accorded to the castes on the basis of their percentage in population, Patel alleged that the state government was dilly-dallying on caste-based census.

Notably, AD (S) has been opposing the idea of carving out quota for Most Backward Castes (MBCs) from 27 per cent provide to OBCs as recommended by the Social Justice Commission set up by Yogi government to explore possibility quota distribution.

The Commission, in fact, had recommended three-way distribution of 27 per cent reservation being

provided to OBCs. Later speaking to media, Anupriya Patel said: “We do not have any differences with

the Central government, but we will not compromise with respect of our workers. We stand by the central government but also demand that our problems should be resolved.”

Also present on the occasion, Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Patel said, “Small parties and allies are being ignored in the BJP government. Their demands are not being met. The upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha

Elections can go anyway if the allies are not given due respect and importance. The BJP should not force anyone to become a ‘Vibheeshan’, especially at a time when SP-BSP alliance can pose a grave threat to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”