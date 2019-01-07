Home Nation

Section of BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh don’t want to contest 2019 polls under Modi: Apna Dal (S)

Without naming anyone in particular, party chief Ashish Patel said they were the same leaders who were disrespecting and torturing the smaller allies like Apna Dal. 

Published: 07th January 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Anupriya Patel

Union Minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On a day when a prominent ally Assom Gana Prishad (AGP) parted ways with the BJP by quitting NDA, another saffron ally – Apna Dal (S) -- in Uttar Pradesh is echoing the same sentiment here on Monday.

During a key meeting in state capital, AD (S) chief Ashish Patel sprung a surprise by claiming that a section of BJP leaders in the state did not want to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections under PM Narendra Modi.  However, without naming anyone in particular, Patel said they were the same leaders who were disrespecting and torturing the smaller allies like Apna Dal. 

“But we will continue to follow the ‘alliance dharma’ if the BJP can stop disrespect being extended to
us,” said the AD(S) chief. “Otherwise, the party convenor (Anupriya Patel) will be free to take any decision,” he added.

ALSO READ | In talks with all parties, will go with like-minded ones: Apna Dal on alliance

Addressing her party workers, Union Minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel alleged that the Yogi-led BJP government in the state was driving a wedge among backwards in the name of reservation in the state.

Demanding that the reservation should be accorded to the castes on the basis of their percentage in population, Patel alleged that the state government was dilly-dallying on caste-based census.

Notably, AD (S) has been opposing the idea of carving out quota for Most Backward Castes (MBCs) from 27 per cent provide to OBCs as recommended by the Social Justice Commission set up by Yogi government to explore possibility quota distribution. 

The Commission, in fact, had recommended three-way distribution of 27 per cent reservation being
provided to OBCs. Later speaking to media, Anupriya Patel said: “We do not have any differences with
the Central government, but we will not compromise with respect of our workers. We stand by the central government but also demand that our problems should be resolved.”

Also present on the occasion, Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Patel said, “Small parties and allies are being ignored in the BJP government. Their demands are not being met. The upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha
Elections can go anyway if the allies are not given due respect and importance. The BJP should not force anyone to become a ‘Vibheeshan’, especially at a time when SP-BSP alliance can pose a grave threat to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Comments(1)

  • Mazo
    "Not getting respect" aka Not able to make money...
    1 day ago reply
