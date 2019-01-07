Home Nation

Congress targets PM Modi over unemployment

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said daily wage labourers and small businesses, who were hit by demonetisation in 2016, suffered the most. 

Published: 07th January 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2014 promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year and alleged that unemployment in the country had reached a decade’s high at 7.4 per cent.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said daily wage labourers and small businesses, who were hit by demonetisation in 2016, suffered the most. 

Citing a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, the Congress leader said, “During 2014 elections, Modi had promised ‘acche din’, which included 2 crore jobs every year. In five years, this sums up to 10 crore jobs. But recently, the CMIE report on employment stated that more than 1 crore people lost their jobs in 2018.”

Giving details, Tewari said that in December 2017, 40.79 crore people were employed but the number came down to 39.07 crore in 2018. “It’s astonishing that more than 80 per cent of those unemployed were women and more than 90 per cent belonged to rural India,” he added. The Congress leader further said that public sector investment by December 2018 was the lowest since 2004 while private sector investment was 64 per cent lower compared to 2017.  

“If there is no investment, the economy will not grow and, in turn, job creation will suffer. The Modi government has failed to understand that distress in society and smooth functioning of economy do not go hand-in-hand,” Tewari added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp