Congress targets PM Modi over unemployment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2014 promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year and alleged that unemployment in the country had reached a decade’s high at 7.4 per cent.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said daily wage labourers and small businesses, who were hit by demonetisation in 2016, suffered the most.

Citing a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, the Congress leader said, “During 2014 elections, Modi had promised ‘acche din’, which included 2 crore jobs every year. In five years, this sums up to 10 crore jobs. But recently, the CMIE report on employment stated that more than 1 crore people lost their jobs in 2018.”

Giving details, Tewari said that in December 2017, 40.79 crore people were employed but the number came down to 39.07 crore in 2018. “It’s astonishing that more than 80 per cent of those unemployed were women and more than 90 per cent belonged to rural India,” he added. The Congress leader further said that public sector investment by December 2018 was the lowest since 2004 while private sector investment was 64 per cent lower compared to 2017.

“If there is no investment, the economy will not grow and, in turn, job creation will suffer. The Modi government has failed to understand that distress in society and smooth functioning of economy do not go hand-in-hand,” Tewari added.