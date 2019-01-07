Home Nation

Doubts raised over HAL contracts misleading: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman​ in Lok Sabha​

Nirmala Sitharaman said that over Rs 26,000 crore worth of contracts have been awarded and work amounting to Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rejecting "doubts" raised by the Congress party on her statement on HAL as "incorrect and misleading", Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said contracts worth Rs 26,570 crore have been signed by the defence PSU between 2014-18 and orders amounting to Rs 73,000 crore are in pipeline, which total about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Her clarification in Lok Sabha came amid a political furore over her earlier statement in the House regarding orders placed with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging she had "lied" that government orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore were provided to the company.

Amid protests by the Opposition members, Sitharaman told Lok Sabha Monday, "I would like to set all doubts to rest. The doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading."

The minister said she has received confirmation from HAL that contracts amounting to more than Rs 26,570.80 crore have been signed between 2014-18.

As per the details given by her, procurement order specifically mentions 83 Tejas aircraft worth Rs 50,000 crore, 15 combat helicopters order worth Rs 3,000 crore, 200 helicopters worth Rs 20,000 crore, 19 Dornier transport aircraft worth Rs 3,400 crore, other helicopters worth Rs 15,000 crore and aero engine worth Rs 8,400 crore.

Orders worth Rs 73,000 crore are in pipeline and all of them put together amount to Rs 1 lakh crore, she said.

"The above documents clearly confirm correctness of my statement made on the floor of the House and the doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading," the minister said.

Congress MP K C Venugopal said his party has moved a breach of privilege against the defence minister for "misleading the House".

To this, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the notice was with her.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge quoted HAL CMD R Madhavan from a report to support his party's contention that the company was struggling financially and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter.

He claimed that Sitharaman had sought to correct her statement and said wrong facts should not be put before the House.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal questioned if Kharge would authenticate the report he was quoting, while some other BJP leaders took a jibe at the party while referring to a defence dealer, who is wanted in criminal cases

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Nirmala Sitharaman Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp