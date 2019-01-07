Home Nation

Election gimmick: Congress on quota for economically weaker sections in general category

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. (File| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Monday described the government's decision of quota for economically backward sections in the general category as an "election gimmick" and accused the BJP of posturing ahead of the national elections.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government did not think about this for four years and eight months and brought this just months before the model code of conduct coming into effect.

He also asked whether the government has the majority to bring about a Constitution amendment in Parliament.

"Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code. You know that you cannot exceed 50 per cent maxima so it is done only to posture that you tried," he said in a tweet.

The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category, sources said Monday.

The government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday, they said, adding that the quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation. The section doesn't get reservation as of now.

