Enforcement Directorate questions P Chidambaram in INX Media PMLA case for second time

The ED has questioned Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case in the past and has also attached his assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad.

P Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister P Chidambaram was questioned once again by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, officials said.

This is the second time that the senior Congress leader has deposed before the agency in the case. He was earlier grilled by the ED in December.

Chidambaram, 73, was asked to depose before the investigating officer (IO) of the case to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was given a time for Monday, they said. It has earlier questioned him in the Aircel-Maxis PMLA case.

The Delhi High Court, in November last year, had extended till January 15 the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram on his pleas seeking anticipatory bail in the INX Media case lodged by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court had also directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

It had registered a PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti Chidambaram was also arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. He was later granted bail.

