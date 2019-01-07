Home Nation

Hindus in Assam will become minority in 5 years if Citizenship Bill not passed: Assam minister

Sarma's remarks come in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said Hindus in the state will become minority in the next five years if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not passed.

Speaking to PTI, Sarma said it would be advantageous for those who want Assam to be another Kashmir.

"I strongly believe that if this Bill is not passed, Assamese Hindus will become minority in just next five years. That will be advantageous for those elements who want Assam to be another Kashmir," the finance minister said.

Sarma's remarks come in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

It seeks to grant citizenship to people from minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they do not possess any proper document.

The Bill has been opposed by a large section of people and organisations in the Northeast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
citizenship bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp