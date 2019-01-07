Home Nation

Hizb module for purchase, supply of weapons busted in Kathua; 2 arrested

During the inspection, a sum of Rs 7,10,000 belonging to the banned terror outfit was recovered, and Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib, both residents of Pulwama district's Awantipora, were arrested.

Published: 07th January 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police have busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in purchase and supply of arms and ammunition to the outfit to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said Monday.

On Saturday night, it was learnt that a group of accomplices of terrorists belonging to the outfit was operating as a module in Jammu and Kashmir to purchase and supply arms and ammunition, he told PTI.

The official added that a checkpoint was set up near the animal husbandry hospital at Ravi bridge here and a truck coming from Punjab, bearing registration no JK 13B-2321, was intercepted.

During the inspection, a sum of Rs 7,10,000 belonging to the banned terror outfit was recovered, and Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib, both residents of Pulwama district's Awantipora, were arrested, he said.

In this regard, a case under sections 13 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), 120-B/RPC (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 7/27 Arms Act was registered at the Lakhanpur police station and an investigation was launched, the officer said, adding that more arrests are likely to take place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizb module arms supply Kathua

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp