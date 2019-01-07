JEE Main 2019: All you need to know about the engineering entrance exam 

By Online Desk

The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2019 exam, which will begin on January 8 at 9 am. The exams will be conducted between January 8 and 20, 2019.

The exam which is conducted by NTA for the first time will be through computer-based mode this year. Over 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Also, this is the first time the engineering entrance test to be conducted in winters.

Here are a few things you should remember before appearing for the exam:

1. Candidates who are yet to download the admit card should get it from the JEE official website jeemain.nic.in.

2. Candidates should enter the exam centre before the reporting time as mentioned in the admit card. Those who reach after the gate closing time will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

3. Since the exam is a computer-based test, it's advised to familiarise yourself in case you've not taken any such tests before. Candidates can take up a mock test at www.nta.ac.in.

Dos and don'ts:

1. Candidates must carry the admit card downloaded from JEE official website.

2. You should have a passport size photograph with you to attach it in the attendance sheet at the centre.

3. A valid photo ID proof must be carried to the centre. Candidates will not be permitted inside the exam centre without ID proof.

4. Candidates should not carry any stationery items. Pen/Pencil and paper for rough work will be provided at the exam centre.

5. You can't carry any packed food items inside the exam hall. Only diabetic students will be exempted. They can carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits and transparent water bottle.

The New Indian Express wishes good luck to the candidates appearing for the JEE main 2019 exam!