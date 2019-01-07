Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid protests over various issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Monday following protests by the Congress and other parties on various issues.

Congress members, seeking to raise the Rafale fighter jet deal, trooped into the Well of the House with placards as soon as the House met for the day.

A lone AIADMK member was also in the Well, protesting the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river. He was joined by a TDP member, who was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Members from the Left and the SP also sought to raise certain issues from their seats and a few Left members were standing in the aisle. Within five minutes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon as the din continued.