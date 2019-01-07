Home Nation

Manoj Arora, close aide of Robert Vadra, moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail

The agency had told the court that Arora failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses.

Published: 07th January 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manoj Arora, allegedly a close aide of Robert Vadra against whom the Enforcement Directorate had sought issuance of open-ended NBW, moved Delhi court Monday seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case.

The application is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Special Judge Sunil Rana.

ED on Saturday had approached a court here seeking issuance of open ended NBW against Arora.

The probe agency's plea is also listed for hearing Tuesday.

The ED had further claimed that Arora is a key person in the case.

READ | I'm not running away from country: Robert Vadra on ED raids

It has alleged that Arora was aware of overseas undeclared assets of Vadra and was instrumental in arranging funds for such properties.

Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

An "open-ended NBW" does not carry a time limit for execution unlike other non-bailable warrants.

