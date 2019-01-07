Home Nation

Modi, Putin exchange New Year's greetings, discuss bilateral ties

The two leaders appreciated the major milestones achieved in the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the past year.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday exchanged New Year's greetings and discussed bilateral cooperation in key areas including defence and counter-terrorism.

The two leaders also agreed that India-Russia cooperation plays an important role in the global multilateral order.

"Both countries, therefore, will continue their close consultations in the United Nations, the BRICS, the SCO and other multilateral organizations," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The prime minister also wished the president and Russian citizens on the occasion of Christmas, which is being celebrated in Russia Monday.

The two leaders appreciated the major milestones achieved in the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the past year.

Recalling successful wide-ranging discussions in Sochi in May and during President Putin's visit to New Delhi in October for the annual summit, the leaders agreed to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to the annual Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019, the statement said.

"Bilateral cooperation in the key areas including defence and counter-terrorism was also discussed," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Russian President Putin Russian President bilateral ties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp