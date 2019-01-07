Punjab MLAs flout Assembly rules

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Only 15 out of 117 legislators have declared their property returns to the Punjab Assembly this year. This included former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

According to a rule, all MLAs in Punjab have to declare their property details by January 1 every year. The Capt Amarinder Singh-led government had passed the Punjab Legislative Assembly (Salaries and Allowances of Members) Amendment Bill in the house last year.

This is the first time that property returns have to be submitted by January 1. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha started preparations for the same two months ago and send messages to all legislators to submit their property returns on time. The legislators were also reminded during the winter session from December 13 to 15, 2018.

Among the 15 who have submitted, eight MLAs belong to AAP (they have a total of 20 MLAs). Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti were the first to submit their returns.

Sources said that out of 78 Congress MLAs only five and out of 14 SAD legislators, only two have submitted their returns. Three BJP MLAs have also done the same.

Shashi Lakhanpal Mishra Secretary of Punjab Vidhan Sabha said, “Till January 1, only 15 MLAs have submitted their property returns and we waiting for more to submit their returns. We will wait till the end of the month and then share the details with you.”

When asked what action can be taken if an MLA fails to submit the property returns she said, “If the MLAs do not submit their property returns within the stipulated time, we cannot take any action against them as there is no provision regarding this. We can only send a request again to the legislator.”

Parties and number of MLAs who declared

