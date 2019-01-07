Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests over alleged CBI misuse; demand for JPC probe into Rafale deal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha was on Monday rocked by protests by parties like the SP, BSP, AAP, RJD and the TMC over alleged misuse of CBI, while the Congress members shouted slogans demanding a JPC probe into the Rafale jet deal, leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

Members of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were on their feet as soon as listed official papers were presented, crying "political vendetta" in the CBI initiating a probe into alleged irregularities in the mining of minor minerals during 2012 and 2016 when Yadav held the mining portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government.

READ | BJP in alliance with CBI to target Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party

Left party members, too, got up to raise the issue of violence in Kerala over the entry of women in Sabarimala temple while Congress MPs were protesting on Rafale issue.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices from some members under Rule 267 for suspension of business to take up discussions on issues but has not allowed any of the notices. He asked members to resume their places and allow the House to function.

"This is not the parliamentary way of functioning," he said. "You can discuss all the issues under relevant rules."

Repeated pleas by Naidu asking members to go back to their places went unheeded, forcing him to adjourn proceedings till 2 pm.

Soon after the House reconvened, members of opposition parties stormed the Well shouting slogans alleging misuse of CBI and waving papers in front of Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Some Congress members also shouted slogans demanding that a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in Rafale issue.

ALSO READ | Government weakening HAL to benefit Anil Ambani: Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal

However, amid the din, Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik introduced two Bills -- the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill 2019 and the The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

The House was adjourned for 15 minutes but the protests resumed as soon as the Rajya Sabha reconvened, forcing the Deputy Chairman to adjourn proceedings for the day.

The Medicine Bill provides for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education and ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals of Indian System of Medicine in all parts of the country.

It promotes equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of such medical professionals accessible to all the citizens.

The Homeopathy Bill provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality Homoeopathy medical professionals in all parts of the country.

Naik also moved three Bills for Withdrawal including the The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005; The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005; and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015.