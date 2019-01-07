Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings extended by a day to ensure passage of proposed Reservation Bill

The decision came after the government approved a 10 per cent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes.

Published: 07th January 2019

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requests silence in the Rajya Sabha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday extended the Rajya Sabha proceedings during the winter session of Parliament by a day till January 9 to enable the House to take up a proposed legislation to provide 10 per cent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections, sources said.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has agreed to the government's request and extended the proceedings by a day, the sources added.

The winter session of Parliament that started on December 11 was to end on Tuesday, January 8.

The government now seeks to bring a constitutional amendment bill in this regard in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, for which the session has been extended, they said With the Congress and some other parties already extending their support to a legislation to provide jobs for the economically weaker sections, the bill is likely to see through in the lower house and will be taken up the next day in Rajya Sabha.

In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet Monday cleared a 10 per cent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.

The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent.

The constitutional amendment bill would be required as the constitution does not provide for reservation on the ground of economic conditions.

It envisages amendment to Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

