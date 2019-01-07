Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

A hostel for Tana Bhagat children

A 100-bed hostel, 50 each for boys and girls, will come up in Ranchi for children belonging to Tana Bhagat, a tribal community in Jharkhand which traces it origin to the Tana Bhagat Movement in 1914. The decision was taken during the meeting of Tana Bhagat Development Corporation, headed by the state’s Chief Secretary. At the meeting, a decision was also taken to provide four cows free of cost to members of the community. For this, J11.01 crore has already been disbursed to deputy commissioners.

Doctors want medical Bill passed

The Jharkhand chapter Indian Medical Association (IMA), in association with Jharkhand Health Services Association (JHSA), has announced that doctors across the state will be forced to launch a fresh movement against the state government if the Medical Protection Bill is not passed during the upcoming Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly. Medical practitioners owing allegiance to the state’s IMA chapter, claimed that state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi had promised to have the Bill passed in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly. Doctors said they want the Bill passed in its present form, and, any amendment without taking them into confidence, will not

be acceptable.

Nature therapy for patients

Patients admitted to Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) could soon avail nature therapy along with medical treatment. For this purpose, a rose garden is being built at the parade ground located on the premises of this premier healthcare institute. Doctors said nature therapy will go a long way in preventing patients from psychiatric divergence. They said the rose garden will help erase all anxieties and negative thoughts from the mind of patients and aid the healing process. Patients from rural background will also be trained in gardening so that they can take it up as a source of livelihood once they are discharged.

A full platter at RS 5 only

The poor in Jharkhand will soon be able to get a full platter for only Rs 5. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Canteen Yojana’, a base kitchen will be put in place from where cooked food will be supplied to different areas of the state. It will be launched as a pilot project in Ranchi and will be extended to other districts if it meets desired success in the district. Officials said around 700 people would be roped in initially to get this project up and running and this number could be increased or decreased going forward. A Memorandum of Understanding will soon be signed with Touchstone Foundation, as part of which poor people will be provided food plates, worth Rs 20, at a subsidised rate of Rs 5. The remaining cost will be borne by the state government.