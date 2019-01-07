Home Nation

Ranchi diary

A 100-bed hostel, 50 each for boys and girls, will come up in Ranchi for children belonging to Tana Bhagat, a tribal community in Jharkhand which traces it origin to the Tana Bhagat Movement in 1914.

Published: 07th January 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

A hostel for Tana Bhagat children

A 100-bed hostel, 50 each for boys and girls, will come up in Ranchi for children belonging to Tana Bhagat, a tribal community in Jharkhand which traces it origin to the Tana Bhagat Movement in 1914. The decision was taken during the meeting of Tana Bhagat Development Corporation, headed by the state’s Chief Secretary. At the meeting, a decision was also taken to provide four cows free of cost to members of the community. For this, J11.01 crore has already been disbursed to deputy commissioners.

Doctors want medical Bill passed

The Jharkhand chapter Indian Medical Association (IMA), in association with Jharkhand Health Services Association (JHSA), has announced that doctors across the state will be forced to launch a fresh movement against the state government if the Medical Protection Bill is not passed during the upcoming Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly. Medical practitioners owing allegiance to the state’s IMA chapter, claimed that state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi had promised to have the Bill passed in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly. Doctors said they want the Bill passed in its present form, and, any amendment without taking them into confidence, will not 
be acceptable. 

Nature therapy for patients

Patients admitted to Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) could soon avail nature therapy along with medical treatment. For this purpose, a rose garden is being built at the parade ground located on the premises of this premier healthcare institute. Doctors said nature therapy will go a long way in preventing patients from psychiatric divergence. They said the rose garden will help erase all anxieties and negative thoughts from the mind of patients and aid the healing process. Patients from rural background will also be trained in gardening so that they can take it up as a source of livelihood once they are discharged.

A full platter at RS 5 only

The poor in Jharkhand will soon be able to get a full platter for only Rs 5. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Canteen Yojana’, a base kitchen will be put in place from where cooked food will be supplied to different areas of the state. It will be launched as a pilot project in Ranchi and will be extended to other districts if it meets desired success in the district. Officials said around 700 people would be roped in initially to get this project up and running and this number could be increased or decreased going forward. A Memorandum of Understanding will soon be signed with Touchstone Foundation, as part of which poor people will be provided food plates, worth Rs 20, at a subsidised rate of Rs 5. The remaining cost will be borne by the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp