SC to pronounce verdict on CBI director Alok Verma plea on Tuesday

Verma has sought quashing of orders by the CVC and by the Department of Personnel and Training, as being without jurisdiction and in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

CBI director Alok Verma

CBI director Alok Verma (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, is likely to pronounce its verdict on deposed CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma's plea against the Centre's decision to divest him of powers and sending him on leave in a midnight order.

CBI's Joint Director M Nageswara Rao was given interim charge of the probe agency.

The Centre decided to send both Verma and CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave, as their feud become public after they levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

Verma, had registered an FIR against Asthana in a bribery case based on a complaint by meat exporter Moin Qureshi. However, in the same case, Asthana had alleged bribery on Verma's part prior to the filing of the FIR.

Verma has sought quashing of orders by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), as being without jurisdiction and in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

On December 6, last year, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved the judgment after hearing arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre, the CVC and others.

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. He has moved the top court challenging the Centre's decision.

Justifying its decision, Centre had termed the feud between Verma and Asthana as fighting like Kilkenny cats and exposing the country's premier investigating agency to public ridicule.

The court had also questioned Centre as to why neither the CVC nor the government chose to take prior approval from the high-powered committee, led by the Prime Minister, before divesting Verma of his powers before the end of his statutory two-year tenure.

