Home Nation

Scuffle breaks out at BJP rally near Mamata's residence

A minor scuffle also broke out between the BJP and police personnel after the party activists were stopped from proceeding towards the CM's residence.

Published: 07th January 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP unit Thursday held a rally at Hazra Road near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in protest against the gangrape of the wife of a BJP activist recently.

A minor scuffle also broke out between the BJP and police personnel after the party activists were stopped from proceeding towards the CM's residence.

Banerjee's residence is only a few meters away from the venue of the meeting.

The Mahila Morcha activists squatted on the road and raised slogans against the state government.

The incident caused traffic snarls at the busy Hazra crossing.

The police also arrested a few Mahila Morcha supporters.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh along with Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee criticised the state goverment over police inaction on the alleged gangrape case.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an under-construction building near her residence at Khardah area in North 24 Parganas district last week.

The saffron party claimed that the woman is the wife of a local BJP leader of the area.

The party also claimed that the leader was being threatened by TMC workers for the past few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MAmata Banerjee BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp