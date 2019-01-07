Home Nation

Southern Railway refunds Rs 7.68 crore to victims of Kerala floods

Published: 07th January 2019

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purpose only (Photo | File)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Southern Railway Monday said it has refunded over Rs seven crore to passengers affected during the floods that caused havoc in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu last year.

In August 2018, the passengers who had booked tickets for travel in Kerala were unable to take up journey as the booked tickets were lost along with their belongings in the floods, a press release from Southern Railway said here.

Some of the passengers had lost their belongings, including personal identification cards and rail travel tickets, the release said.

Following the representations made by the public, the railway said in the release that it has refunded the claims even in the absence of physical tickets through verification of records.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Provided all facilities for civilian ops free of cost, says Navy

The refund offices set up by railway had received a total number of 14,648 claims during August 20-October 20, 2018 and a sum of Rs 84.14 lakh was paid, the release said.

The sum was over and above the refund generated across the booking counters from August 15-29, which was approximately Rs 6.84 crore, it said.

Totally, Rs 7.68 crore was refunded, it added.

