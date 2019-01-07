Trouble mounts for Mehbooba, as another senior leader quits PDP

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: There seems to be no end to desertions in Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as yet another senior leader and former minister Javed Mustafa Mir has quit the party.

Javed Mustafa Mir, who was elected thrice to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from Chadoora constituency of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, tendered his resignation to the party chief. “Javed resigned from the PDP and sent his resignation to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today,” a close aide of Javed told this newspaper.

Speculations were rife from some time that Javed was not happy with the PDP leadership and was considering quitting the party. Sources said Javed is in contact with the Congress and may join the party in the coming days. After the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government, headed by Mufti, in June last year, Javed had maintained a distance from party mandarins.