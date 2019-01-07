Home Nation

Two miners found dead in another coal mine tragedy in Meghalaya

Following a missing person's complaint, the police recovered two bodies from an illegal coal mine located at East Jaintia Hills.

Published: 07th January 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya mine

Rescuers work at the site of a coal mine that collapsed in Ksan, in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The bodies of two miners were recovered from an illegal coal mine located at a remote village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday.

The bodies were recovered late on Saturday from the coal mine in Jalyiah village, a few kilometres away from the district headquarters of Khliehriat, they added.

"Acting on a missing person complaint lodged by Philip Bareh on Friday, the police conducted a search in the village and recovered the body of Elad Bareh. The body was found near the entrance of the coal mine," Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Jaintia Hills district Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI. On searching a little deeper, another body was found, the SP said, adding that the deceased was identified as M Basumatary.

The bodies were recovered almost a month after 15 miners were reported trapped in another illegal coal mine located about 40 km away at Khloo-Ryngksan, highlighting that illegal coal mining continued despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on unsafe mining since 2014.

A preliminary probe revealed that the two miners had died after boulders hit them while extracting coal, the SP said, adding that the police were trying to trace the owner of the mine. He also said eight persons were arrested from different locations for allegedly violating the NGT ban on mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya illegal mine East Jaintia Hills Meghalaya mine death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp