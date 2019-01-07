Weakened cyclone ‘Pabuk’ hits Andamans

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands was put on high alert after Cyclone ‘Pabuk’ hit Port Blair region at around 5.30 pm. However, the storm had weakened significantly before hit made landfall.

“The administration is on high alert. Pabuk has now weakened into a deep depression and it might weaken further.

However, the administration is not taking any chances and is fully prepared to meet any contingency. As the deep depression may hit Rangat or Baratang area, the administration has sent two 25-member NDRF teams to these places. A 50-member NDRF team is on standby at Port Blair,” Udit Prakash Rai, Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman, said.

All emergency operation centres have been alerted and fishermen have been told not to venture out

at sea.