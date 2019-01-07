Home Nation

Woman abducted, raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh; accused held after video goes viral on social media

A case in this connection was lodged only on Sunday, the police said, adding that the accused were arrested.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men here last month, police said on Monday, adding that the accused had also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on the social media.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, two men -- Akib and Sajid -- abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

He added that a medical examination of the victim had proved rape.

The woman had not narrated her ordeal to anyone as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences, Bhadoria said, adding that her family members got to know about it only after the video went viral on the social media.

