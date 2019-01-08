Home Nation

30,000 non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan staying in India on long-term visa

The LS passed a bill seeking to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who had come to the country from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan by December 31, 2014.

Published: 08th January 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 30,000 non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are staying in India on long-term visa, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, he said in the absence of any authentic survey, the accurate data of the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and settled in various parts of India including Assam by December 31, 2014 was not available.

"However, as per available information, more than 30,000 persons belonging to such minority communities in these countries are staying in India on long-term visa," the Minister of State for Home Affairs added.

The Lok Sabha passed a bill on Tuesday, seeking to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who had come to the country from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan by December 31, 2014.

The bill provides for Indian citizenship to such people after six years of stay in the country, instead of 12 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
non-Muslim immigrants in India long-term visa Citizenship Amendment Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp