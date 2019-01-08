CITU strike: Sporadic violence in West Bengal, several detained

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sporadic violence between bandh enforcers of CPM and police personnel and Trinamool Congress cadres were witnessed in different parts of West Bengal in the first day of the two-day CITU bandh in West Bengal on Tuesday.

While attendance to state secretariat Nabanna and other government offices were high, normal life largely remained unaffected across state capital Kolkata and other parts of the state as police personnel broke up bandh enforcements and blockades at several road and railway junctions of the state, leading to mass detentions in the process.

CPM cadres blockaded train services at Sealdah South division, Sealdah North Division, Durgapur in Paschim Burdwan district, Bagnan in Howrah district and Dantan and Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district causing partial disruption of suburban and long-distance train services. However, the train services resumed after police personnel forcibly removed the bandh enforcers from the tracks by resorting to light lathi-charge.

READ: Trade unions strike evokes mixed responses on Day 1, complete bandh in Kerala

CPM cadres also vandalised buses in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Jamuria in Paschim Burdwan district and Katwa in Purba Burdwan district with police resorting to lathi-charge to break the bandh enforcements. Though state-run buses mostly plied the roads, the private buses were off the roads at several parts of the state.

Police and bandh enforcers clashed at several places across the state in which several persons were injured and a police vehicle was vandalised in Guskara in Purba Burdwan district.

Bandh enforcers and Trinamool Congress cadres also clashed at several places with TMC cadres allegedly attacking a CPM rally in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and CPM cadres allegedly vandalising a TMC party office in Kaldanga in Murshidabad district.

Several CPM leaders, including Left Front Assembly leader Sujan Chakraborty, were detained at several parts of the state. The state government is likely to prosecute those causing damage to public property during the strike.