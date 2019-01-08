Home Nation

After quitting AAP, Sukhpal Singh Khaira floats Punjabi Ekta Party

On Sunday, Khaira had quit the AAP, six months after he was ousted from the post of the leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Photo | Youtube)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had last week quit the Aam Aadmi Party over Arvind Kejriwal's "dictatorial attitude", floated a new regional political party — Punjabi Ekta Party on Tuesday. 

During the launch, Khaira said that his party will work hard towards ending corruption, sand mining, transport and cable mafia.

Six rebel MLAs of AAP — Kanwar Sandhu, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Master Baldev Singh, Pirmal Singh, Jagdev Kamalu and Jagga Issowal — were also present at the venue of the launch though they were not seated on stage.

“Effective institution of the Lokpal will be introduced. We will fight corruption by taking action against bigwigs instead of only clerks or JEs,” he said, further adding that unemployment is another issue which needs to be taken care of and the party will work on it.

Lashing out at the Badal family and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Khaira accused them of betraying the people of Punjab and alleging that SAD and Congress was playing a “fixed and friendly match”.

Accusing the political families of Badals and Amarinder Singh of “destroying” the state, the 53-year-old was suspended from AAP last November for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Prior to joining AAP in December 2015, Khaira was a member of the Congress.

